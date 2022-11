The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star.

On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old.

The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world.

It was originally meant to be a temporary fixture to ring in the holiday season, but people loved it so much, it stuck around.