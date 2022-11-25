Woman arrested in connection with robbery at Miles Market in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:

The Lynchburg Police Department said both the woman and the vehicle have been located, and she was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with a robbery at Miles Market in Lynchburg.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers said they responded to a reported robbery at 1112 Rivermont Ave – Miles Market.

The caller reported the store was robbed by one woman who stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, authorities said.

LPD said the suspect is described as a woman with short dreadlocks wearing black clothing. We’re told she fled the scene in the direction of 5th Street in a two-tone, maroon-over-grey minivan with drywall strapped to the roof, which you can see a photo of below.

At 8:45 a.m.,this morning, LPD officers responded to a reported robbery at 1112 Rivermont Ave, Miles Market. The suspect is described as a female with short dreads who fled the scene in a 2 tone, maroon over grey minivan with drywall strapped to the roof. pic.twitter.com/U1phXPzgCM — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) November 25, 2022

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops