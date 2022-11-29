Small Business Saturday brings consumers to downtown Roanoke

Local small businesses say they are seeing more traffic than they were at the start of the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to follow up Black Friday than with Small Business Saturday?

With prices on the rise, there’s hope that consumers will shop locally.

Downtown Roanoke Incorporated has spoken with small businesses seeing more foot traffic compared to the pandemic’s start.

The final numbers have yet to be released, but store owners are pleased to see what Downtown Roanoke offers.

“It’s always great to see crowds come out, that brings in a lot of people that don’t necessarily come downtown,” Jamie Clark, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. “It’s nice to show off all the great businesses that we have and shop at stores that they didn’t know were here.”

There are several different types of small businesses downtown; some include home furnishings.