Chris’s Coffee and Custard in Roanoke to host Cocoa and Cookies with Santa event

ROANOKE, Va. – Santa Claus is coming to town soon, but more specifically, he’s coming to Chris’s Coffee and Custard.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, families can come out and enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and photos with the jolly guy himself.

It costs $45 dollars per family, and you have to sign up for a timeslot. Each day, the shop will be hosting a celebration from 4 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, the shop posted to Facebook that three time slots had already sold out.

All proceeds will go to Chris’s Coffee and Custard and Lovable Services. The nonprofit helps young adults with disabilities get opportunities in the workforce.

Chris Woodrum, the owner’s son and employee, said he can’t wait to see all the children and families come out to support their shop.

“I wanted to do it this year for the kids and family and friends and neighbors. Come see Chris and support us,” Chris said.

Beth, the owner of Chris’s Coffee and Custard, said Friday night will be for kids with special abilities.

“There’s just not a lot of opportunities for young adults with special abilities to get out and be able to see Santa and keep the crowd lower and it is just going to be an amazing night,” Woodrum said.

Chris is planning on dressing up as an elf. He’ll be there to greet all the families coming to get into the holiday spirit.

The shop even has a new peppermint custard flavor people can try after sitting down with Santa Claus.

“The community has been so awesome for us and supported us through our whole development and everything we do, and so this is a way for us to give back to the community,” Beth said. “When people come here, our goal is for people to feel better when they leave than when they walked in the door.”

Chris’s Coffee and Custard tries to provide a welcoming environment for everyone. This celebration is another opportunity for people to come together and enjoy the holidays with one another.

Everyone is welcome ... except for the kids who are on Santa’s naughty list.