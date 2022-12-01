VDH: First Monkeypox-related death reported in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has announced the first death in the Commonwealth associated with Monkeypox, now referred to as “Mpox.”

Authorities say the victim was an adult who lived in the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. A breakdown of the five health districts is provided below:

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

Mpox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close or intimate contact. While a mpox infection can be painful, the infections are rarely fatal, according to the CDC. Symptoms of the disease include:

A rash that looks like pimples or blisters

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms

The VDH advises that the public take the following steps to prevent the spread of Mpox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.

Do not share cups, utensils, bedding or towels with someone who is sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after contact with infected people or animals.

Wear a mask in situations where you may have lengthy or close face-to-face contact with people who may be infected.

For those eligible, consider discussing the JYNNEOS vaccine with your healthcare provider.

The health department will not be providing any further information on the victim out of respect for the family.

“Our thoughts are with the decedent’s family at this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene. “Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems. If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”