VDOT: Southbound I-81 lane closures in Roanoke County, Botetourt County to significantly impact traffic

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting Dec. 5, drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to lane closures, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the roadwork is weather dependent and the start date is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

The lane closures will happen in two locations, one at mile marker 138.4 in Roanoke County near Salem, and another in Botetourt County at mile marker 158.

A right lane closure will be in place on southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 for major repairs to the bridge over Route 635, VDOT said. The lane is expected to reopen on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8.

At mile maker 158 in Botetourt County, a right lane closure is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and a 12-hour right lane closure is expected to be in place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to VDOT. This closure is due to paving the ramps and the shoulder at the Troutville Rest Area.

We’re told drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg can use Route 11/460 as an alternate route during the lane closure.

Travelers on southbound I-81, north of Lexington, who are headed to destinations south of Roanoke can use Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south, VDOT said.