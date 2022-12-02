Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys all Snickers bars in Hawaii 7-11 to ‘right this wrong’

HAWAII – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a few chocolate skeletons in his closet that he was looking to get rid of.

On Sunday, The Rock made his way back to a familiar 7-11 in Hawaii. He said he used to stop there every day when he was 14 before he went to the gym to grab a Snickers bar. He never bought one because he didn’t have the money, so he stole them.

“The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” The Rock said in an Instagram post.

So when he made his way back to his stomping grounds, he took care of what he says he always knew needed to be done: he stopped at the 7-11 and bought all the Snickers they had, then left them at the counter for others to enjoy.

Not only that, but everyone in the store was also in for a treat – The Rock paid for all of their items while he was there, he said.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” he said.