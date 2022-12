SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players.

Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.

For more information https://fb.me/e/3N99lznIP?mibextid=N4tvPT