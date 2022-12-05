42º

LIVE

Local News

29-year-old man dead after Rockbridge County crash on Route 631

Crash happened Dec. 3 at 6:10 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County on Saturday (Dec. 3), according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said it happened at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631, not far from Route 733.

State Police told 10 News that a Ford Explorer was driving north when it ran off the side of a road and hit a parked Ford Escort and then a tree before overturning.

The driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Alexander Boardman, of Buena Vista, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, he did not make it.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email