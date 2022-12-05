29-year-old man dead after Rockbridge County crash on Route 631

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County on Saturday (Dec. 3), according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said it happened at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631, not far from Route 733.

State Police told 10 News that a Ford Explorer was driving north when it ran off the side of a road and hit a parked Ford Escort and then a tree before overturning.

The driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Alexander Boardman, of Buena Vista, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, he did not make it.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.