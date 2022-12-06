Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Dec. 7

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the service men and women who were wounded or died on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.

Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday saying that the motion is “in solemn respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.”

Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.