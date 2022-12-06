Roanoke City Parks & Rec looking for input on redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center

Roanoke City Parks & Rec is asking for your input on Eureka Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is asking for your input on the Eureka Recreation Center.

The rec center is located in Northwest Roanoke and is located in Eureka Park, according to the Roanoke City Parks and Recreation website.

Now, the recreation center features an indoor gym, playground, baseball diamond, picnic shelter, and more, the site said.

On Tuesday, there was a Community Engagement meeting to discuss ideas for the redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center. This is the first of several community meetings about the project.

Architects in attendance shared design ideas and potential amenities, but they want the community to be a central part of the process.

“We haven’t designed anything. It’s totally open-ended at this point in terms of what people want to see in this facility,” Planning and Development Coordinator for ROCI Parks and Rec Katie Slusher said. “So, in terms of the takeaways, we really want to hear from folks on what the programs they want to see and what the spaces they need for those programs are.”

This redevelopment is a part of the larger plan to revitalize Roanoke City Parks.

If you were unable to attend the meeting you can still give your input through this online survey.