Deadlines approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in Southwest, Central Virginia

If you are shopping for an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree this year, the deadline to return your gifts is fast approaching.

ROANOKE, Va. – Each branch of the Salvation Army is eagerly awaiting the return of shoppers with Angel Tree gifts.

Even if you didn’t get a chance to adopt one, there’s still time to help those who may have been left behind.

”Sometimes people will grab one with the best of intentions thinking that they will go shopping for them. It might get lost in the purse or whatever. We call that a forgotten angel,” Jamie Clay with the Salvation Army of Roanoke said.

But rest assured – Clay said they have a plan.

”Nobody is ever forgotten with the Salvation Army. We make sure that 100 percent of the time we make sure those kids are taken care of,” Clay said.

In the New River Valley, Captain Charlene Cover has been preparing by stocking extra toys.

”If the need is specific, we will do some last-minute shopping at Walmart just to make sure that every child or senior gets one of their wishes,” Cover said.

She added that their forgotten angels can include families who signed up late but are still in need.

”The forgotten angel is basically those last-minute applicants whether it’s from an emergency, the part may have lost their job during the time that we had sign up and distribution, or maybe they had a death in the family,” Cover said.

If you missed adopting an angel, you can still donate individual items to help the forgotten angels have presents under the tree.

”With the extra surplus that people purchase in donations, whether it’s just a Barbie doll or a race car or extra pair of socks or coat - those extra items help us fulfill those angel requests that are forgotten,” Clay said.

One small gift can go a long way for a family in need.

”It’s just an amazing feeling to see the joy on their face once they receive their gift,” Cover said.

Each locality has a different due date next week, which you can see below.