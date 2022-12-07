Giving someone a pet this Christmas? Here are some things to keep in mind

If you're thinking of gifting someone a furry friend this year, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has some advice before you make that decision.

ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for gift giving.

First, make sure the person you’re gifting a new pet to is committed. In other words, make sure they’re ready to take on the responsibility, and that they’re prepared to do so financially and with the time commitment.

Second, make an event out of picking out a new addition to the family, Julie Rickmond, Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA recommended.

“For example, if it’s grandparents wanting to get grandkids a dog or a cat for the holidays, maybe bring them into the shelter and have them do it all together and watch them fall in love with that pet,” she said.

Schedule a visit by calling the shelter at 540-339-9247.

Visit their website to find a list of adoptable pets.