Gov. Youngkin announces statewide review of COVID-related fines, penalties

RICHMOND, Va. – On Tuesday, Governor Youngkin announced an Executive Order that directs enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations.

“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19-related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19-related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” said Governor Youngkin.

On Dec. 15, Governor Youngkin will deliver an upcoming budget, which will direct agencies to stop further collection and enforcement action, as well as the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees, according to the Governor’s office.

“I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address this, forgive COVID fines and fees and restore licenses that were unjustly suspended,” Governor Youngkin continued.

The Office of the Governor said the budget language will not apply to situations where the violation was related to practices, guidelines, rules, or operating procedures meant to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.