Elf on the Shelf adventure returns to downtown Roanoke

You have the chance to win $1,000 if you complete your passport card

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – A Christmas favorite has returned to Downtown Roanoke. For the third year in a row, Downtown Roanoke is offering their Elf on the Shelf adventure.

You can pick up an event passport at participating businesses and get a stamp every time you find an elf.

Once you complete your journey, you can turn your passport in for a chance to win $1,000.

The holiday scavenger hunt is one way the city is supporting small businesses.

“The elf is in several stores, maybe about 15 stores,” owner of She’s International Boutique Diane Speaks said. “So, they all come out and the kids are looking for the elf and the parents. They’ve never been in a lot of these stores and so they come out. So it’s a good way to expose our store to the local community. “

The contest runs through Friday and is open to all ages.

About the Author:

Abbie is a multimedia journalist finishing up her senior year at Virginia Tech. You can watch her report on weekday evenings.

