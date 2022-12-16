Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18

ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set.

If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know it can get pretty scary.

But this is a completely new spin and atmosphere for the holidays.

Everything is decorated with lights and trees for the holiday season.

They have used thousands of decorations – old and new – to bring you Main Street as it has never been seen before.

“You know as many people as I have talked to over the year have said ‘that is great but I don’t do scary.’ We really wanted to be able to open this up so that anyone who heard the words nightmares and stopped listening could come in and enjoy the history that we have collected,” Melissa Webster, Director of Operations at Blue Ridge Nightmares said.

Main Street will still have museum-quality cars and buses and technical displays from their Halloween event.

You can check out Miracle on 9th Street this Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Center in the Square’s website, tickets are $8 for those ages 11 and older. Children 10 years old and younger can get in on the fun for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.