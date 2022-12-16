George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business.

George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall.

Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season.

George Clements, founder and owner of George’s Flowers, contributes his success to his employees and his customers.

“I think it’s an amazing accomplishment. I know the way our team treats people and the way we put out our product, that’s why we’ve kept them all these years,” said Clements.

Clements said they will be open and taking holiday flower orders up until Christmas Eve.

You can shop George’s Flowers products online here.