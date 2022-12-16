Roanoke Hidden Histories raises more than $180,000 for Henrietta Lacks statue

ROANOKE, Va. – A monument honoring the life and legacy of Henrietta Lacks is coming to the Star City.

The Roanoke Hidden Histories group was instrumental in making it happen, raising more than $180,000 and exceeding their initial fundraising goal of $140,000. The statue will be placed at Lacks Plaza across from the city’s Municipal Building.

The Roanoke native, often known as the “Mother of Modern Medicine,” died from cervical cancer in 1951 at age 31.

After her passing, scientists used Lacks’ cells for research that would go on to change the world. Her “HeLa” cells have fueled decades of medical breakthroughs and life-saving developments, including the discovery of the polio vaccine.

While researchers used her cells back then without her of her family’s consent or knowledge, now Roanoke Hidden Histories is working to ensure that her name will never be forgotten with their public history project.

A timeline of how HeLa cells have changed science (NIH)

On Monday, Dec. 19 at about 11:15 a.m., the Roanoke Hidden Histories group will host an event at Lacks Plaza for a sculpture design reveal.

During the event, Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs will unveil a life-size drawing of Lacks. It will be used as a reference for Blacksburg-based sculptor Larry Bechtel to design the bronze statue.

Lacks’ family, including her eldest son and grandson, will be at the unveiling ceremony.

In addition to the monument, there will also be a virtual reality component to the project that highlights hidden history at five Roanoke locations.

If you want to help support this initiative, you can click here or send a check to the Harrison Museum at P.O. Box 21054, Roanoke, 24018 with “Henrietta Lacks” written in the memo box.