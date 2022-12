(Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health.

There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post.

The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s website said.

You can place an order for the test kits here. If you need help placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233.