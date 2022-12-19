Martinsville Police to conduct internal investigation after incident involving student and SRO

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation regarding an incident that happened last Friday (Dec. 16) at the middle school.

We’re told that a video is circulating on school media that involved an encounter between a student and a police officer who was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer.

The department will be reviewing all available footage, including body camera footage, according to authorities.

Additionally, the officer involved will also no longer serve as a School Resource Officer for the district.

Martinsville City Public Schools released a statement on the matter, which you can find below: