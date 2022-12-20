Former Buena Vista Police Chief charged with embezzlement

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Former Buena Vista Police Chief, Richard Keith Hartman, is facing a felony embezzlement charge, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the 60-year-old, of Buena Vista, was arrested by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office on Friday, Dec. 16.

We’re told he turned himself in to VSP Special Agents and has been charged with one felony count of embezzlement of public funds.

Authorities say Hartman was released on a secured bond and the investigation is ongoing.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023.