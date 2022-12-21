Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign launches in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia leaders are working to make sure drivers are safe on the roads this holiday season with the return of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking alcohol, according to the Governor’s office.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

We’re told since the campaign was launched in 2021, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40% and fatalities have decreased by 31%.

Youngkin said officers will conduct 536 individual saturation patrols during the campaign and 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.