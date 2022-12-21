Man charged after stealing school bus in Pittsylvania County

Matthew Heuple, 34, of Hurt was arrested after stealing a school bus, authorities say. (Credit: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested Wednesday morning after stealing a school bus in Pittsylvania County, authorities say.

At 6:41 a.m., Pittsylvania County deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road for reports of a suspicious male in the area of a parked Pittsylvania County school bus.

Authorities say as deputies were en route to the scene, they were alerted that the man had entered the bus and had driven away.

Deputies say at 7 a.m., they located the bus and the suspect, who was stopped and arrested without incident for the theft of the school bus.

Matthew Heuple, 34, of Hurt, Virginia was identified as the suspect, authorities say.

Heuple was charged with the following:

One count of grand larceny

One count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license

Authorities say Heuple remains in the Pittsylvania County jail, pending his first court appearance.

