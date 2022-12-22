39º

Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers

Officials say water levels could rise in a matter of minutes

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use.

Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could rise up to two feet in a matter of minutes, Appalachian Power officials said. Water levels below Leesville Dam could rise as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Appalachian Power advises those who plan to head out on the rivers to monitor Appalachian Power’s website, and follow the Smith Mountain Lake and Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

