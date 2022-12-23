17-year-old Gretna teen makes strides in the equestrian world

GRETNA, Va. – One Gretna teen has been nominated for national recognition in her sport.

Janae Griffin, 17, has had a successful track record in horse riding, according to the United States Equestrian Federation.

She first started in the sport when she was just seven years old when she entered the show ring and handled the whip as a tailer for her father, USEF said. One short year later, Janae competed in her first International Friesian Show Horse Association class as a handler and took first place.

Janae’s winning streak continued through this year, when she won numerous different awards and top-three placings, according to USEF.

Among those awards and achievements, officials said that Janae received the Norman K. Dunn Trophy, which is presented to an equestrian competing at halter or in-hand. She is actually the third person in her family to receive this recognition.

“Janae is not your typical teen. Her dedication to the equestrian sport is rare, and she devotes her time to being the best she can be,” her family said.

According to her family, Janae is the youngest equestrian to win the Norman K. Dunn award for Excellence in Handling, making her one of six 2022 National United States Equestrians of Honor.

Now, Janae is a nominee for the National Equestrian of the Year award, which, according to UAEF is “awarded to the National and International horseman or horsewoman who have excelled above all others in equestrian competition for the 2022 while demonstrating superior sportsmanship and dedication to the principles, vision, and mission of the United States Equestrian Federation.”

The site says winners will be selected based on votes by the general membership, and the national candidate with the most points will be the National Equestrian of the Year.

Voting is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 29. Click here to vote or learn more.