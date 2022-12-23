Consumer Reports: How to safely heat your home this winter

You may have heard the warnings before: never ever use an oven to heat your home.

Consumer Reports found an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk.

With colder weather here, we’re working for you to share some safer heating alternatives.

Safety experts and the CDC agree – you should never use your range or gas oven as a heating source, but a new survey from Consumer Reports found – one in five Americans with an annual household income under 30,000 dollars and who have a gas range said they used that appliance to heat their home during the past year.

“Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but heating an apartment or your home with an oven that’s on and open can emit dangerous pollutants and gasses into your home,” Paul Hope with Consumer Reports said.

The CDC has long warned to never use a gas range or oven for heating as it can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide inside your home.

In addition to carbon monoxide risks, CR recently conducted a series of emissions tests on gas ranges and found nitrogen oxides at levels that exceeded indoor air quality criteria, particularly when the burner setting was on high and there was no ventilation.

“These gasses can worsen asthma and lung diseases and increase the risk of asthma in young children,” Hope added.

So what should you do on those cold days when you need extra heat to keep warm?

CR said a space heater is a safer heating option, but choose one with an automatic shut off, in case it overheats or tips over like the shown CR recommended model from Comfort Zone.

It is also important to always turn off and unplug a space heater when you leave a room and never leave it on while you’re sleeping.