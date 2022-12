ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Illuminights has been canceled for Friday, Dec. 23 due to the wintry weather mix that is rolling through our area.

Those who purchased tickets for Friday have already been given a refund, and it should hit their accounts within the next five business days.

If you still want to visit the trail before the year ends, there are time slots available from Monday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 30.

Click here to book a new registration.