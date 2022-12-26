One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found one man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated.

We’re told details are limited at this time. No suspects were found nearby and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.