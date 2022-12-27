New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

Mural in Roanoke, featuring some of what the Star City is known for. Painted by Scott Noel, also known as "Toobz Muir." (Credit: ETS Recruit)

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star.

“We wanted to celebrate Roanoke and all the great things it offers. Among those is an awesome career destination with a new mural on the side of their building,” President of ETS Recruit, Mark Kennedy said.

Scott Noel, also known as “Toobz Muir” painted the mural on the building, company officials said. It took less than two months to complete – we’re told the project began on October 6 and was finished on November 29.

You can see the mural at the ETS Recruit building located at 319 McClanahan Street in Southwest Roanoke, ETS Recruit said.

You can learn more about ETS Recruit here.