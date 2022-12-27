One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated, RPD said.

Police said no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text the police at 274637. You’re asked to begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.