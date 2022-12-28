Authorities searching for suspect after robbery in Danville

Danville Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened Wednesday morning at the Sunrise convenience store. (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Danville Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Sunrise convenience store in the 2200 block of North Main Street at about 8:04 a.m., according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said a man entered the store, displayed a gun, and retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, then fled the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has obtained any information on the incident is please asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms including calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media (Danville PD Facebook or Messenger) or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.