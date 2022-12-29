Lynchburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Lynchburg that occurred Wednesday night. (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lynchburg Wednesday night.

Authorities say around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Roses Express at 2323 Memorial Ave. for a report of an armed robbery.

The caller said the store was robbed by a man who displayed a knife, before running away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

LPD said the man is described as 6′ to 6′2″, weighing 250 to 275 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt with a grey hoodie underneath, grey pants, black shoes, and is armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. P. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.