Manufacturer to invest more than $4M, create at least 60 jobs at new Gretna facility

Amthor International’s expansion will include construction of a new 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY – Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined Amthor International representatives to celebrate the company’s $30 million capital plan announcement on Wednesday.

Amthor International, the nation’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks, has an expansion planned that will include the construction of a new 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park.

“It always gives me great pride when I’m somewhere and I see one of these tanker truck brine sitting somewhere, whether it’s the airport or somewhere and I think, that could have been made in little Gretna Virginia,” said the Mayor of Gretna, Keith Motley.

The company is investing more than $4 million and creating 60 new jobs at the new facility.

