Vinton man faces 22 counts of child porn charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Vinton man is facing 22 counts of child pornography charges, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Quarles, 57, of Vinton was arrested on Jan. 4 after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force with help from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Quarles is being held without bond on 22 counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-616-2743.