SCC: Open enrollment for 2023 health insurance coverage ends Jan. 15

RICHMOND, Va. – The State Corporation Commission is reminding Virginians that open enrollment for health insurance coverage will end on Jan. 15.

The SCC said coverage will start on Fe. 1 for all enrollments occurring through Jan. 15.

The open enrollment period is the only time you can enroll in coverage without a qualifying life event that makes you eligible for a special enrollment period, according to the SCC.

This year, the SCC said the federal government has continued enhanced premium credits to help cover premium costs for the plans, and more Virginians are eligible for financial assistance.

We’re told that qualified health plans usually prohibit the denial of coverage for pre-existing conditions, require zero copays on a range of preventive care, and have limits on covered benefits.

Virginians can access financial assistance through HealthCare.gov, the SCC said.

To apply or make changes to your current coverage, you can visit HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, TTY: 1-855-889-4325.

The SCC said you can also get free in-person or online help, or help over the phone in any of the following ways.

Local navigators and assisters can be found at the Enroll Virginia website: ENROLL Virginia! or by calling 1-888-392-5132.

Certified agents and brokers in their community can be found by visiting this link.

You can learn more on HealthCare.gov.