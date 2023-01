ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing.

City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion.

Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.

It is projected that the increased property value will bring in $112 million in tax revenue for the Star City.

You should receive real estate assessments by mail soon. The deadline to appeal is Feb. 1.