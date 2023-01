ROANOKE, Va. – People love to start new activities for the new year, and fitness is no exception.

Devon Moore with Gold’s Gym in Roanoke, spoke with members on the Weekend Virginia Today to show exercises anyone can do at home or at the office.

The first, air squats, targets the quads, hamstrings.

The second, jumping jacks, which helps with cardiovascular health.

Last, lunges which also helps with the lower sternum.