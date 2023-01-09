Man dies in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street NW.

When officers arrived, they said they found an unresponsive man inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim’s identity will be released once family has been notified.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made and police said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637.

