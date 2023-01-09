TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes on the roads due to icy conditions

6:40 a.m. update:

The crashes in Bedford County and Botetourt County have been cleared.

6:30 AM Traffic Update

1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.

2. A tractor trailer crash on US 220 North in Botetourt near Glen Wilton has northbound lanes closed.

3. US-460 East in Bedford County near Bells Mill Rd; Rt. 706N/S (Bedford County), expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Lane closures exist.

