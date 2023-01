ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal.

On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12.

The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon.

10 News is told that the Roanoke Duck Donuts location will be participating in the promotion. You can see their location below.