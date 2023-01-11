Donations needed for Local Office on Aging’s ‘Soup for Seniors’ program

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging needs the community’s help to get food to seniors this winter.

You can get involved with the non-profit’s “Soup for Seniors” program by donating nutritious shelf items during the month of January. Food items will be delivered to seniors at the beginning of February.

Organization staff said the program helps seniors save money on fuel costs and avoid dangerous road conditions in the wintertime.

We’re told that low-sodium and nutritious soups, canned goods, and peanut butter are the items that are most needed.

You can deliver items to a drop-off location close to you. View all drop-off locations here. You can also drop off items at the main collection site at the Church of St Peter & St Paul in Roanoke County, which you can see below.

If you’re unable to drop off items, you can donate. Click here if you’d like to donate to the “Soup for Seniors” program.