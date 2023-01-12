Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday

The event is held on the third Sunday of every month. It features local artisans and vendors.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season.

The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors.

This weekend, it will also have the Floyd County Humane Society with adoptable dogs on hand, as well as Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Gini Babcock with Black Dog Salvage visited 10 News at Noon Thursday and said there’s a little something for everyone.

“It started out an outdoor market, and then it’s turned into, when weather is bad, we come inside and now we have music and food trucks and wine and so much food and coffee and all kinds of good stuff,” Babcock said.

The Dog Bowl Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Black Dog Salvage.