Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions.

Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said.

It is located in the area of the former Dan River Finishing Mill, which was demolished to make room for the construction of the casino, as we reported.

Now that construction is underway, leaders are looking to fill hundreds of positions. We’re told they are looking for enthusiastic people for casino dealer training, with instructions on how to deal cards and other casino operations.

Caesars officials said that potential employees and job seekers will have the chance to learn from the best in the industry, and no prior casino experience is necessary.

Candidates who are selected will also be invited to take part in a 12-week training program, officials said. Those who graduate from the training program will be offered employment.

If you’re interested in looking into employment with Caesars can apply online here by Feb. 1.

