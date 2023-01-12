Four Roanoke natives nominated for McDonald’s 2023 All American Games

Four athletes from the Star City are getting a chance to shine bright.

Joshua Holloway, Drayton Jones, Elijah Mitchell and Jeremiah Whitmore, all attending Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, have been nominated to play in McDonald’s 2023 All American Games in Houston.

They were among the 722 elite high school basketball players chosen throughout the country, with nominations based on the following criteria.

For the last 45 years, several legendary hoopers have taken part in the nation’s premiere showcase, such as Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and several others.

The final roster of 48 players, 24 girls and 24 boys, will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 between 3 to 4 p.m. on ESPN.