White Mill building in Danville undergoes transformation

DANVILLE, Va. – More development is happening in the River City.

Danville leaders released plans to change the former textile plant to apartments and restaurants in Dan River Falls.

“From today forward, this building will be the backdrop of a story about hope and that Danville is experiencing a remarkable resurgence,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.

City leaders and the public are pleased to see former textile plant Dan River Inc., a significant piece of Danville History, get a second chance at life.

“I stand here proud to say that I was a mill rat and will remain a mill brat,” Hunt Hedrick, a former employee, said.

Hedrick worked as an employee at the textile facility when he was 15 years old.

“I had to get a special permit to work 37-and-a-half hours a week — it was a lot of memories at the site, but it was a lot of hard work back in the day,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick was disappointed to see the facility that employed people in the region close in the 90′s and sit vacant for more than two decades.

Project developers with Alexander Company say the project’s first phase includes transforming the building, now called Dan River Falls, into a mixed-used facility.

It will cost about $85 million.

There will be 150 apartments, restaurants, parking, and more space for entrepreneurs to develop their startups.

“There’s 150,000 square feet of the building that commercial space will create opportunities, so the office of economic development wants to bring in businesses Danville — there will be space,” David Vos, Project Developer with Alexander Company, said.

City leaders are optimistic that city developments will attract people to the area.

“The ultimate goal is to get young people and young adults whether they get education or military, is to comeback as mayor and keep moving this city forward,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said.