Gov. Youngkin announces millions in grants for industrial sites across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced $90 million in development grants for 21 different industrial sites across the state, some of which are in our region.

The grants are through the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program, which the governor said can be used to improve Virginia’s infrastructure.

“The leading priority of the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is to increase our project-ready site’s portfolio across the Commonwealth, and this unprecedented site development funding is an important step forward in strengthening Virginia’s infrastructure,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Prepared sites drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses. We are hitting the accelerator to build a best-in-class business environment so the Commonwealth can compete to win, and I have included the necessary additional funding for the VBRSP in my proposed budget.”

Below are the 2023 VBRSP award recipients in our area including the funds they will be receiving, according to Youngkin:

Henry County - Commonwealth Crossing Business Park: $22,237,705

Alleghany County - Alleghany Regional Commerce Center $3,290,000

Pittsylvania County - Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill: $1,500,000

Roanoke County - Wood Haven: $504,149

Giles County - Wheatland EcoPark: $387,865

Amherst County - Dillard Tract: $322,071

City of Lynchburg - Icy Creek Innovation Park Sites A & B - $261,750

City of Roanoke - Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology, Tract 8: $85,000

Bedford County - New London Business and Technology Center, Phase 2: $63,750

Officials said that localities can apply for grants to help with the costs of the initial assessments and developments required to increase a site’s current designation level. We’re told the grants are considered on a competitive basis and decisions are made by Virginia Economic Development Partnership and administration leaders.

You can learn more about the other projects across the state here.