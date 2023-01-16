Man hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Roanoke

A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 15), Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE for the report of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, officers located a man lying on the sidewalk who had been shot.

The man was then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to RPD.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time as this remains an ongoing investigation, authorities say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.