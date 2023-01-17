God’s Pit Crew clears tornado aftermath in Georgia

We're told the crew is focused on getting trees off of houses and put tarps on roofs to shelter them from the rain.

DANVILLE, Va. – The aftermath of devastating tornados and high winds continues to affect residents of Griffin, Georgia, and God’s Pit Crew is providing relief.

On Tuesday, the Danville-based group had about 30 volunteers on the ground.

Chris Chiles, immediate disaster response coordinator with God’s Pit Crew, said he and volunteers have seen a lot of downed trees, and some of them on top of homes.

Chiles said the power is out and residents are dealing with cold weather without heat.

On Tuesday, crews were focused on getting trees off of houses and putting tarps on roofs to prevent rain from coming in, something that’s very needed by residents.

“To see the hope put back in their eyes, it’s life-changing,” Chiles said. “I’m thankful that the Lord uses me.”

Chiles says God’s Pit Crew will be there through Jan. 29th.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating towards relief efforts, you can visit their website.