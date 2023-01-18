Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week returns this Friday

Lynchburg is offering ways for you to save on a night out, all while supporting local restaurants.

Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29.

Participating restaurants are offering either discounts on their menu, or special priced menus for the week.

Diners can enjoy breakfasts priced at $12 and dinners priced at either $28 or $48.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Lynchburg nonprofits that work to feed and support the community.

Officials encourage people to use the week to try new places and support local businesses.

A full list of restaurants can be found here.