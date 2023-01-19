10 News Pet of the Week: Meet Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Marketing and Communication Director Julie Rickmond stopped by 10 News with Henry, a 12-year-old dog available for adoption.

Rickmond said that Henry has been at the SPCA for a couple of weeks and is very calm and well-mannered. She said he loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but would fit best in a quiet home.

Henry is friendly, a fan favorite of everyone in the newsroom, and a star in his live interview!

If you’re interested in Henry, you can find more information on adopting him here.