10 News Pet of the Week: Meet Henry

Henry is available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Marketing and Communication Director Julie Rickmond stopped by 10 News with Henry, a 12-year-old dog available for adoption.

Rickmond said that Henry has been at the SPCA for a couple of weeks and is very calm and well-mannered. She said he loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but would fit best in a quiet home.

Henry is friendly, a fan favorite of everyone in the newsroom, and a star in his live interview!

If you’re interested in Henry, you can find more information on adopting him here.

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

